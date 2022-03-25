4 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $519,900

$60K premium lot peacefully away on cul-de-sac!! Lot backs up to Hendrick Lake!! This immaculate two story brick home with a three car garage, boasts an array of sleek finishes and a thoughtful open floor plan throughout!! Special millwork and beautifully finished hardwood floors on the main level. This elegant home warmly welcomes you upon entering the foyer with high ceiling, and wainscotting that opens up to charming living room, and formal dining room presenting butler's pantry. Walk into your bright and open family room with high ceiling, wainscoting, two story windows, and cozy tile fireplace. Chef's kitchen boasts a large island with breakfast bar seating, granite countertops, stone backsplash, pantry closet, an abundance of cabinetry, and an eating area with outdoor access to the backyard. Spacious office gives you the ability to work from home! Half bath, and laundry room complete the main level. Retreat away cozily to your GRAND master bedroom highlighting double door entry, tray ceiling, and ensuite with a large walk in closet, two separate sink vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. Three additional charming bedrooms with a full shared bathroom complete the second level. Full unfinished basement gives you many opportunities to make it your own. Outdoor oasis presents a fully open backyard with plenty of yard space, and serene views to lake!! This lovely home is full of potential and charm!! Make this home yours today!