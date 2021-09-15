4 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $525,000

Looking for the home that is 12 on a 1 to 10 scale? This is it! Original owner, custom designed and built. Two story family room! Master bedroom with trey ceilings, large luxury master bath, very large walk in closet! One bedroom upstairs with en suite full bathroom. 2 more bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath set up. 3 full baths on the upper level and 1 more full bath in the finished walkout lower level! Upscale gourmet kitchen with double oven, 6 burner cooktop, high end appliances. Pass through serving area between the kitchen and the formal dining room! Full finished walkout lower level with large bar area, huge rec room, exercise areas, 2 storage rooms, full bathroom, bench window seats with storage and more. Two HVAC systems! This home is very clean and well maintained! Shows like a model! All this on a fully landscaped lot backing up to the pond and open space!!