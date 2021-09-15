Looking for the home that is 12 on a 1 to 10 scale? This is it! Original owner, custom designed and built. Two story family room! Master bedroom with trey ceilings, large luxury master bath, very large walk in closet! One bedroom upstairs with en suite full bathroom. 2 more bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath set up. 3 full baths on the upper level and 1 more full bath in the finished walkout lower level! Upscale gourmet kitchen with double oven, 6 burner cooktop, high end appliances. Pass through serving area between the kitchen and the formal dining room! Full finished walkout lower level with large bar area, huge rec room, exercise areas, 2 storage rooms, full bathroom, bench window seats with storage and more. Two HVAC systems! This home is very clean and well maintained! Shows like a model! All this on a fully landscaped lot backing up to the pond and open space!!
4 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SILVER LAKE — A 6-year-old Riverview School student was flown Flight for Life to Children’s Wisconsin hospital Friday morning after being stru…
A dormant big box retail building once known for blue light specials is set to transition into an indoor self-storage facility, based on recen…
Two Kenosha Police officers on patrol early Saturday who stopped to check on a broken door in a business uncovered a burglary and arson underway.
A 6-year-old Riverview Elementary School student remained in critical condition Monday as the week began after suffering a traumatic brain inj…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 49-year-old Kenosha woman was killed when she apparently lost control of the vehicle she was driving and struck construct…
Kenosha police who were called Wednesday to arrest a man on a felony warrant apprehended him following a foot pursuit on the city’s northside.…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Police arrested three people, including a teenage driver, who allegedly fled at high speeds in the village as officers atte…
A man police call the primary suspect in the death of a Kenosha woman took his own life Wednesday during a standoff with Chicago Police.
KENOSHA — Details of the Uptown neighborhood’s next chapter is coming into sharper focus as developers gave their latest pitch on a new mixed-…
Fire destroyed a detached garage on the city’s South Side Sunday afternoon.