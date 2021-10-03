 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $224,900

4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $224,900

4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $224,900

Mt Pleasant 4 bedroom stairless home/hobby farm. Large living room, kitchen and 2 full baths. Barn with garage space and room for horses and other animals. Fenced area for horses. Large lot almost 2 acres. Home is selling as is. Will not pass FHA or VA. Needs work

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert