Well maintained brick Tri-level in wooded setting on everyones favorite block! You'll be amazed when you enter property on a large circle driveway with over a third acre to give you all the privacy you want.Open concept main level with cathedral ceilings bringing together the kitchen, dining area, and living area with a beautiful large stone fireplace.A few steps up to 3 nice sized bedrooms with updated bath and heated floors. A few steps down and you'll find a large rec room with another large fireplace, 4th bedroom with lookout windows, half bath and laundry convenient to main floor. Everything's been updated: roof, siding, windows, water heater, sump pump, painted, driveway drain. Call and set up your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $240,000
