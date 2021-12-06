4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $260,000

DID YOU HEAR IT?!? It was THIS HOUSE CALLING YOUR NAME!! Talk about MOVE IN READY! SS Kitchen appliances stay and are only 5.5 years young. Now, brace yourself for all of the very recent updates: VINYL SIDING replaced 12/2020; All NEW FELCO WINDOWS 9/2020; GAS HEATER with thermostat added to INSULATED 24x24 GARAGE 2/2021; New A/C 7/2021; New DRIVEWAY 5/2021. All of this, PLUS A GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT and close to AMAZING PARKS. A move out of state is the only reason this gem is available. The Sellers loss is your gain.