4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $269,900

Indian Hills 4 Bedroom Tri Level in Gifford school district offers you a eat in galley kitchen with white cabinets, sliding glass door that leads to out door concrete patio, Living room and dining room combo with hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings and another sliding door that leads out to patio and out door fire pit, upper level has the master bedroom and 2 other bedrooms as well as the main bath, Lower level has large family room room with natural fireplace, bedroom and full bath. Back yard has the concrete patio for them great summer days for grilling or even to enjoy the beautiful fall weather by the fire pit. Shed as well for storage