4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $380,000

Quality built home is ready for the new owner. This home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms one with a whirlpool tub, A living room and family room with 2 sided fireplace and built in book shelves . Dining room with a built in China Buffet. Kitchen with all appliances, Granite counter tops 1st floor laundry, an expandable attic to turn into whatever space is needed , 3.5 car attached garage. The yard is beautifully landscaped with 1 year old above ground pool and toys, a deck to relax on, and a underground sprinkler system. Underground dog fence ( not used by this owner)