Quality built home is ready for the new owner. This home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms one with a whirlpool tub, A living room and family room with 2 sided fireplace and built in book shelves . Dining room with a built in China Buffet. Kitchen with all appliances, Granite counter tops 1st floor laundry, an expandable attic to turn into whatever space is needed , 3.5 car attached garage. The yard is beautifully landscaped with 1 year old above ground pool and toys, a deck to relax on, and a underground sprinkler system. Underground dog fence ( not used by this owner)
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $380,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tuesday’s meeting of the Kenosha Unified School Board came to a sudden halt before it could begin as a throng of demonstrators objected to hav…
Two men schemed to use a law firm’s address to send drugs into the Kenosha County Jail, sending narcotics to the jail in fake legal mail.
Former airline pilot from Kenosha County sentenced to 15 Years attempted sexual exploitation of girls
A former airline pilot from Kenosha County was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison for conducting what federal prosecutors allege …
A Saturday incident that ended in gunfire in the employee parking lot at Amazon remains under investigation by Kenosha Police.
Two people were flown via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital for treatment of serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash late Saturd…
- Updated
A 40-year-old man from Missouri died Sunday after saving two children who were “in distress” in the water near the pier north of North Beach and Zoo Beach, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said early Sunday evening. Schmaling said the man was "a hero.”
SOMERS — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department was called to the area of Old Green Bay Road and 4th Place Thursday afternoon after a caller …
Kenosha Police officers nabbed a suspect in a pursuit Tuesday afternoon, the man wanted for felony charges.
A chase that began when a person reported a suspicious vehicle at a Somers gas station ended with a car crash and two men arrested after a foo…
There isn’t much to see just yet, but in the not-too-distant future, the rebuild in the Uptown district of Kenosha is going to start taking shape.