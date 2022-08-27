4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $440,000

2018 NEW 4 BED CONTEMPORARY HOME IN THE REGENT SUBDIVISION!!Easy access to hwy 31 for shopping/restaurants in Racine/Kenosha and right off Hwy 11 for access to Hwy 94 for greater Milwaukee/Chicago access. Focus on Energy third party tested for efficiency throughout home.Open concept design with kitchen full of counter space, cabinets, pantry, island open to large dinette area and great room with beautiful gas fireplace with large hearth. Den/office/playroom in front of home off foyer with French doors. Upstairs has 2 full bath and spacious bedrooms and closets, Owners bedroom w en suite, walk in closet. Entering from garage, convenient mudroom with bench and hooks and accessible laundry off kitchen. Outside has full lawn, landscape, extra large outside back patio area completed for you