4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $484,900

Gorgeous COLONIAL style 4 BEDROOM home with 4.5 BATHROOMS in desirable Meadow Estates neighborhood! As you open the front door, the two story foyer with massive chandelier, and open staircase, welcomes you! Cozy living room with NEWER carpet, built-in cabinets and gas fireplace, perfect for family gatherings! Spacious shiny white kitchen has granite counters, island, pantry, snack bar and casual dining. First floor features master suite with full private bath that has whirlpool tub, laundry room, red oak floors, maple woodwork, 9ft tall ceilings, official dining room and office. House was freshly painted, all light fixtures updated, patio door and deck redone in 2020! Spacious renovated basement with NEWER flooring, full bath, huge rec room, game room and wet bar! Siding freshly painted!!!