This beautiful Colonial is ready to move in and raise your family in. Main floor has kitchen, living room, dining room and a half bathroom. The kitchen has all stainless-steel appliances with a cooktop, double oven and an island with outlets. Spacious with plenty of counter space for cooking those family holiday meals. Downstairs you can find a rec room, bonus room, and a full bathroom. The four bedrooms are all upstairs with the remaining two full bathrooms and the laundry room! Relax in your master suite with a sitting area, separate bathroom, and large walk-in closet. The master bathroom has a relaxing soaker tub and a standing shower. Three car garage, beautifully landscaped back yard, with app-controlled sprinkler system, firepit, and an amazing patio for your backyard BBQ.
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $525,000
