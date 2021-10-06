 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $875,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $875,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $875,000

Executive home with timeless elegance. From the beautiful landscaping to the arched entry of the grand foyer with custom title work and painted tray ceiling. Home features extra wide hallways, crown molding and soaring ceilings. Cherry cabinets and granite counters throughout. Kitchen is a chef's paradise with center island, newer appliances & walk-in pantry. Spa-like master bathroom includes heated floors, jetted tub, dual-entrance walk-in-shower, private vanities and closets. Lower level features a large entertainment room, workout room, game room, full bath and much more. Two private patios. This is truly a must see.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert