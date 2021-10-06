Executive home with timeless elegance. From the beautiful landscaping to the arched entry of the grand foyer with custom title work and painted tray ceiling. Home features extra wide hallways, crown molding and soaring ceilings. Cherry cabinets and granite counters throughout. Kitchen is a chef's paradise with center island, newer appliances & walk-in pantry. Spa-like master bathroom includes heated floors, jetted tub, dual-entrance walk-in-shower, private vanities and closets. Lower level features a large entertainment room, workout room, game room, full bath and much more. Two private patios. This is truly a must see.
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $875,000
