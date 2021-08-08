 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $129,900

Great Investment Property OR Single Family Home! Well Maintained 4 Bedroom Ranch Home! Cute Front Porch welcomes you right in to your Spacious Living Room and Formal Dining Room! Kitchen is HUGE and includes Refrigerator and Oven/Range & Hood! Four Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath! Fresh Paint Throughout! Back Screened in Porch leads to your Fully Fenced Back Yard with Fire Pit!! Newer Furnace! Don't Wait!! Look Today!

