4 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $154,900

Welcome home to your move-in-ready completely remodeled home! This 3 possibly 4 bedroom home has all modern stainless steel appliances! Enjoy cooking in your bright kitchen with quartz countertops, a marble backsplash, and a breakfast bar. The bathroom features heated flooring! Recessed lighting throughout! 2 bedrooms are on the main floor, then head up the modern staircase to the added space upstairs which features a cozy loft/family room and 2 more bedrooms if needed! The large backyard has plenty of space and a large brick patio for your BBQs & relaxation. This house features all new windows and up-to-date electrical throughout! This will not last long!