4 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $164,900

SPACIOUS AND UPDATED 4 BEDROOM! This Home Has So Much to Offer! Cute Front Porch Ready for you to Make it Feel Like Home! Walk into your Formal Living Room with Wood Laminate Flooring, Formal Dining Space with Lots of Natural Life. Kitchen Features Appliances that Stay and HUGE Walk In Pantry! Back Porch too! Spacious Main Floor Bedroom has HUGE Closet, New Carpet and Fresh Paint! Upstairs Features 3 More Generously Sized Bedrooms and Spacious Full Bath with Updated Vanity and Tub with Tile Surround! Full Unfinished Attic Offers so Many Opportunities! This Home is Ready for YOU to Move Right In!