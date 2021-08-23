 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $249,000

Completely remodeled with granite finishes in Kitchen and baths. This owner has put attention to detail. Refinished hardwood floors. 4 Bedroom, Tri level with 2 full baths. Newly painted, new roof, new HVAC, water heater, new fencing front and back. Additional parking pad by the garage. More than move in ready!

