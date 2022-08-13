NEW CONSTRUCTION! Approximately 2185 square feet! 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, tri-level. Located close to Neville Park, Foss Park, and Revitalized beach. Beautifully designed kitchen with vaulted ceilings, openings to great room for family gatherings. 3 bedrooms on second floor includes master's suite with walk-in closet. Lower level offers additional bedroom and full bath. Living space for office, game room, or additional family room. Attached 2.5 car garage, large backyard makes this home ready for new owner.
4 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $330,600
