 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $330,600

4 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $330,600

NEW CONSTRUCTION! Approximately 2185 square feet! 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, tri-level. Located close to Neville Park, Foss Park, and Revitalized beach. Beautifully designed kitchen with vaulted ceilings, openings to great room for family gatherings. 3 bedrooms on second floor includes master's suite with walk-in closet. Lower level offers additional bedroom and full bath. Living space for office, game room, or additional family room. Attached 2.5 car garage, large backyard makes this home ready for new owner.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert