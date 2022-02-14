 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $289,000

Looking for a big home, in a great neighborhood, then you definitely found it. Four Good size bedrooms with two full bath house. Living room on main floor and family room with fireplace in the lower level. All four bedrooms are good size. Two and a half car garage, with a nice size yard. Very desireable area.

