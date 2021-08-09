4 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $389,900

This beautiful Oak Creek home offers 4 beds and 3 full baths, and is located on a quiet cul de sac with half acre lot backed by woods! Recent updates include roof, furnace, carpeting, and pool liner. Functional main floor offers gas fireplace, sliding doors to deck, great kitchen w/ stainless appliances, and main floor laundry or office (currently being used as office). 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs (one bath features whirlpool tub). Flexible oversized bedroom (19x17) with large WIC could be used as a 4th bedroom, media room, homeschool room, or playroom! Entertain in the basement family room and bar. 2 sheds for all of your yard/pool gear. Relax on charming front porch, back deck, in the pool, or in your private backyard surrounded by trees and nature!