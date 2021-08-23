4 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $409,900

Beautifully updated and landscaped Oak Creek Colonial with dream kitchen is waiting for it's next owner. Over $125,000 reno was done in 2014 including a chefs kitchen, eat-in kitchen, large great room and a 4th bed added. Oversized island & brand new SS appliances in entertaining kitchen along with beautiful wood floors throughout main level. Great room has natural fireplace & stunning views of the fenced in mature lot. Four beds upstairs plus 2 baths give plenty of space to spread out. TOO MANY updates to note: appliances 2020, Furnace/AC & water heater 2014, Roof 2014, all windows 2014. Finished rec room in lower level is plumbed for future bath. Backyard paradise has shed, firepit, brand new fence and mature trees & perennials. This beauty won't last long so HURRY OVER