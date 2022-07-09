Located just steps from the walking trails of Lake Vista park and the shores of Lake Michigan, this lifestyle community gives a new address for exciting architecture and amazing amenities. Versatile floorplan options make it easy to create your dream home. As a homeowner, you get to enjoy the private clubhouse and pool, fitness center, basketball/tennis/pickleball courts which are located steps from your door. In addition, there are pocket parks & green amenities and walking trails throughout this development. With front-facing porches and alley garage entrances, this community maximizes the beauty of its surroundings. Move quickly to pick your dream lot!
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $712,000
The Downtown Rainbow Valley Carnival was shut down early because of numerous physical altercations Monday evening involving large groups of people.
Five people were shot and one killed in a shooting on the night of July 4 in Kenosha.
UPDATED: WATCH NOW: Kenosha police investigate shooting in Wilson Heights neighborhood in third night of gun violence; victim released from hospital
A man arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshots to his upper body Wednesday night as Kenosha police investigate a shooting in the cit…
Happy birthday, America! Now, get out there and celebrate:
A café for military veterans will open its doors to the community with an open house Saturday.
In an opinion delivered Wednesday morning, the Supreme Court of Wisconsin ruled in favor of Chrystul Kizer, who in 2018 was accused of killing the man who had been sex trafficking her and other girls.
Man suffers multiple injuries in second night of gun violence in Uptown Tuesday; family identifies victim killed in July 4 mass shooting
Kenosha Police continue to investigate a shooting that sent a 49-year-old man to the hospital after he suffered multiple wounds in gunfire tha…
The Kenosha Police Department is investigating a report of a gunshot that occurred near a gas station in the 5200 block of 39th Avenue on Friday.
Things were set up and ready for the crowds Friday as the City of Kenosha kicks off a long Fourth of July weekend packed with events and enter…
The City of Burlington's July 4 fireworks have been "postponed to a later date," the city said Monday afternoon, due to safety concerns related to expected storms.