4 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $733,000

Be one of the first to live in the Lakeshore Commons community. On the bluff of Lake Michigan, this modern 4 bed, 3 bath home boasts a soaring 2 story wall of windows flooding the open concept living space with light. This Juniper II floor plan has been upgraded with many features including; a 2.5 car garage, quartz countertops in the kitchen and primary bathroom, quartz waterfall island in kitchen, heated tile floor in primary bath, LVT throughout the home, upgraded semi-open railings, window coverings and a gas line for a grill. Aside from the beautiful setting adjacent to Lake Vista Park on the bluff, Lakeshore Commons includes many other amenities, including pool, fitness center, club house, tennis courts, basketball courts, bocce ball court & playground. Completion expected Sept 2022!

