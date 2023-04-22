AVAILABLE NOW! Be one of the first to live in the Lakeshore Commons community. On the bluff of Lake Michigan, this 4 bed, 3 bath home boasts a soaring 2 story wall of windows flooding the open concept living space with light. This Juniper II floor plan has been upgraded with many features including; a 2.5 car garage, quartz countertops in the kitchen and primary bath, quartz waterfall island in kitchen, heated tile floor in primary bath, LVT throughout the home, upgraded semi-open railings, window coverings and a gas line for a grill. Beautiful setting adjacent to Lake Vista Park on the bluff, Lakeshore Commons includes many other amenities, including pool, fitness center, club house, tennis courts, basketball courts, bocce ball court & playground.