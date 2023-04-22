AVAILABLE NOW! Look at this stunning home in Lakeshore Commons! Situated on the bluff of Lake Michigan, this 4 bed, 2.5 bath home boasts a 2 story wall of windows flooding the open concept living space with light. This Indigo I floor plan has been upgraded with many features including; a 2.5 car garage with loft storage, quartz countertops in the kitchen and primary bathroom, gas fireplace, heated tile floor in primary bath, LVT throughout, semi-open railings, window coverings & a gas line for a grill. Aside from the beautiful setting adjacent to Lake Vista Park on the bluff, Lakeshore Commons has many other homeowner amenities, including a playground, pool, fitness center, club house, tennis, basketball & bocce ball courts.
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $819,100
