4 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $239,900

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM - COMPLETELY REMODELED SOLID BRICK RANCH!! Pleasant Homes is a Beautiful Area! All New Flooring, and Fresh Paint throughout!!! Kitchen features All Stainless Steel Appliances, and Decorative Backsplash! Spacious Living Room and Dining Room! Closets Galore! Master Bedroom Suite with Private Remodeled Bath, and Double Closets! Another Full Remodeled Bath and 3 More Bedrooms plus Laundry/Mud Room with Washer & Dryer! Detached 2-1/2 Car Garage! Huge Partially Fenced Yard! Patio too! Furnace and A/C Brand New! Just Perfect! Come and Take a Look!! Won't Last!

