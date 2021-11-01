 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $357,900

BRAND NEW HOME IN PLEASANT PRAIRIE!! Simply Gorgeous!! 2,500 Sq Ft with Spacious Open Atmosphere in the Kitchen to Living Room! Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Microwave and Dishwasher, Upgraded Carpet & Padding, Plus Luxury Vinyl Floors, and High End Finishes! Beautiful White Cabinetry & Large Pantry Closet. Sliders to Deck to Enjoy the Mature Trees in Your Yard and Neighborhood. Extra Large Master Suite w/Gigantic Walk In Closet, and Luxurious Bath!! A Total of 4 Bedrooms! 3 Bedrooms on Lower Level! HUGE ROOMS!! Plus Lower Level has Laundry Room with Granite Countertops and White Cabinetry too! 2 Car Gar! Concrete Drive and Seeded Lawn Complete this Smart Purchase!

