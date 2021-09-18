4 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $364,900

NEWER HOME IN PLEASANT PRAIRIE - Built in 2019!! Simply Gorgeous!! 2,700 Sq Ft with Spacious Open Atmosphere in the Kitchen to Liv Rm! Granite C- Tops, S-Steel Microwave and Dishwasher, Upgraded Carpet & Padding, Plus Luxury Vinyl Floors, and High End Finishes! Beautiful White Cabinetry & Lrg Pantry Closet. Sliders to Deck to Enjoy the Mature Trees in Your Yard and Neighborhood. Master Suite w/W-In Closet, and Luxurious Bath!! A Total of 2 BRs Up, and 2 More Down, plus a 5th Rm that you can use for an Office or BR! HUGE ROOMS!! Plus Low Lev has Xlrg Laund Rm with Granite C-Tops and White Cabinetry too! 2 Car Attached Gar!