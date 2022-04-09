4 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $800,000

Builder's WOW Model and Forever Home in The Cottages with finished basement. Nestled among some of the finest neighborhoods in Pleasant Prairie. This fully loaded Augusta VI model boasts 4 beds/4 baths, soaring ceilings, zero-step entry, open floor plan with wonderful architectural flairs & demonstrates virtually every upgrade available in the bold and unique neighborhood. If carefree living is your desire, you'll love it! Complete maintenance of the grounds including landscape maintenance, irrigation, snow removal, and all deferred exterior home maintenance. Extended covered screened patio with an additional paver patio in the back garden. https://www.douglaskentdevelopment.com/the-cottages-at-village-green/move-in-ready/