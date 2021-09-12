4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $125,000

Northside bungalow! This low maintenance 4 bedroom 1 bath home with over 1500 square footage of living space! Updated kitchen and dining room combo includes all appliances and sliding patio doors leading to a large deck that overlooks the fully fenced yard that includes a shed. Large living room for entertaining and 2 bedrooms, plus a full bath on the main level. Second story offers two more bedrooms and lower level features two separate finished spaces - rec room, and office space. Rec room features a natural fire place. Some recent updates include newer roof (tear off), furnace and A/C.