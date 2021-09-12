Northside bungalow! This low maintenance 4 bedroom 1 bath home with over 1500 square footage of living space! Updated kitchen and dining room combo includes all appliances and sliding patio doors leading to a large deck that overlooks the fully fenced yard that includes a shed. Large living room for entertaining and 2 bedrooms, plus a full bath on the main level. Second story offers two more bedrooms and lower level features two separate finished spaces - rec room, and office space. Rec room features a natural fire place. Some recent updates include newer roof (tear off), furnace and A/C.
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $125,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 49-year-old Kenosha woman was killed when she apparently lost control of the vehicle she was driving and struck construct…
UPDATE: Kenosha Police seeking "person of interest" in death investigation at home in 7500 block of 29th Ave.
- Updated
Kenosha Police say they are now seeking a "person of interest" in a death investigation on the city's south side on Tuesday.
SILVER LAKE — A 7-year-old Riverview School student was flown Flight for Life to Children’s Wisconsin hospital Friday morning after being stru…
"If anything happens to me please tell the cops to look into Roberto Andino,” the woman wrote in a text to a friend.
A 23-year-old man was killed Monday in what police are saying was a targeted shooting outside a home on the 6300 block of 24th Avenue.
Not that it was in doubt, but 2017 Indian Trail graduate Daviyon Nixon officially made the Carolina Panthers’ 53-man roster and is ready for h…
Kenosha police who were called Wednesday to arrest a man on a felony warrant apprehended him following a foot pursuit on the city’s northside.…
An 80-year-old Pleasant Prairie man was seriously injured Monday while riding his bicycle.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Police arrested three people, including a teenage driver, who allegedly fled at high speeds in the village as officers atte…
Burrito Taco King, a new local Mexican restaurant, has taken over the former Taco City building on 8022 22nd Ave., offering what they claim to…