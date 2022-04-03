Opportunity 4 Bedroom spacious home! Formal Dining and Living room. Fireplace in Living room. 1st Floor Bedroom.Full Bath. Eat in Kitchen on main Level. 3 Bedrooms on 2nd floor level. Large fenced back Yard. Large front Porch. Full unfinished Basement with Laundry room, and lots of storage space. Updates include, newer furnace,Thermo windows. Stainless Steel Stove and Refrigerator included. A must see! Property sold ''as-is'' *Allow 24-48 hours for showings (large dog).
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $137,900
