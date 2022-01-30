Great Curb appeal + located in established residential neighborhood on Racines North side!! This spacious 4 bedroom 1 bath bungalow has charm and character throughout. Large living room/Dining room with beauriful hard wood floors and woodwork. Master bedroom W/ hardwood floors and walk in closet and bedroom 2 are locted on main level with Updated family bath. Nice kitchen with view of generous sized landscaped yard .The Upstairs houses cute den/reading nook and 2 bedrooms. (There is plenty of room to rework floorplan upstairs to add a bath if one chooses. ) Newly resided exterior, New carpets in 3 bedrooms + furnace and central air only approx 10 yrs old. All this + 2 car garage and within walking distance to neighborhood school, Zoo and North Beach. A Must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $149,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
We did not lose, Packer fans! It is all a lie. Fake news.
ANTIOCH, Ill. — The Antioch Police Department is continuing to ask anyone who thinks they may have seen a missing Antioch man to contact inves…
WATCH NOW: Somers votes to support end of northbound left turn lane from Green Bay Road onto 35th St.
The Somers Village Board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to support a Department of Transportation proposal to eliminate the dangerous north…
Had it not been for an 11th-hour entry by a third party, a motion hearing on behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday morning may have ended as qu…
A 22-year-old Kenosha woman with a long criminal history will spend three years in a state prison after a conviction for second-degree sexual …
Multiple vehicles were involved in a traffic incident just north of 52nd Street on Green Bay Road (Highway 31) late Friday afternoon, temporar…
A 56-year-old Kenosha man who faces his eighth drunken driving charge will be back in Kenosha County Circuit Court in March.
An investigation following a third drunken-driving arrest for a 33-year-old Kenosha woman led police to her residence, where seven young child…
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate a fatal head-on crash on the interstate that killed a 23-year-old Kenosha…
UPDATE: City Council hires retired clerk-treasurer for job in the interim following Krauter resignation
The Kenosha city government will see a familiar face again in the clerk-treasurer’s office.