 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $150,000

4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $150,000

4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $150,000

Charming Bunglow welcomes you home with old world charm! French doors invites you into the living room that features a natural fireplace. Orginial wood floors in living room and dining room. Located near public transportation and restraunts. Roof and windows replaced in 2012, Furance and A/C in 2008. Plenty of office space and extra rooms here. Plenty of opportunity to make this one your own with your personal taste, Schedule your showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert