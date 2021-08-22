 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $174,899

4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $174,899

4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $174,899

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom home. Once used as a multi-family property that has been transformed into a single family home. All new updated kitchen as of July 2021 with beautiful new flooring. Two bedrooms on the first floor and two upper. Upper has a den/office. Lower has natural oak woodwork including crown molding, oak floors and entry way. Formal dining room. Water Softener replaced 3-4 yrs ago. Newer windows throughout. Nice quiet neighborhood. Make this your HOME today.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert