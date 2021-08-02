 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $174,900

Great family home in a quiet neighborhood, tucked In sought after Crestview neighborhood. Near Lake Michigan, schools shopping and eateries. Features 4 spacious bedrooms and open concept living with eat-in kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout living room and bedrooms. 1.5 baths, partial finished basement with additional storage and workshop area. Pet friendly and private fenced in yard with patio to enjoy summer BBQs. 2.5 car garage. Dig into the established perennial gardens and shrubs just waiting for your magic touch. Bring your vision to this affordable ranch style home and make it your own. Priced to sell and under new tax assessed value! Schedule your showing to see it today! Property being sold as-is.

