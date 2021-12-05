Just two blocks off lake Michigan this home is nestled within the Racine Historic district on College Ave brick road and tree lined street. Within walking distance to downtown, marina parks and beach.Situated on double lot, this large 4 bedroom home has so much potential. Boasting original vintage charm throughout! The large living room has built in book cases, bay window, fireplace and access to main floor porch. There is a large dining room leading to kitchen with updated cabinets .The 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms ,office and bath . Two of the bedrooms lead to large 2nd floor sleeping porch. Property is being sold As-IS . Recent updates include electrical and new Roof on the home. There appears to be hardwood under carpeting
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $179,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A series of undercover drug purchases through a confidential informant earlier this year led to five felony charges against a 28-year-old Keno…
This holiday season, you can recreate your favorite “Home Alone” scenes by booking the Illinois house featured in the film for one night only on Airbnb.
Waukegan man held on 12 criminal counts, pleads not guilty to charges in high-speed chase, crash case
A 19-year-old Waukegan, Ill., man who faces 12 criminal counts for causing a crash during a high-speed chase through Kenosha in August, waived…
The driver of a fleeing car that carried two suspects in an Oct. 16 shooting incident in Kenosha faces 10 felony charges for her role.
Behind the rumors and caricatures, Huber was a complicated man with dreams that will remain unfulfilled
We got a lot of things wrong about Anthony Huber.
Family and friends are remembering Gary Ketterhagen, a Burlington native and family man who beat cancer, but who could not overcome the COVID-19 virus.
A 54-year-old Kenosha woman faces her fifth drunken driving charge after her arrest on Sept. 5.
A felony charge of harboring or aiding a felon has been filed against a 24-year-old Racine man for his involvement in a Nov. 7 shooting in Dow…
An autopsy and toxicology exam is scheduled to be conducted Tuesday for the man found dead on Thanksgiving morning at Shoop Parking Ramp at the corner of State and Main streets, Racine County's medical examiner confirmed Monday.
Deputies with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department took a man into custody at a residence in Salem Lakes early Thursday morning who was wan…