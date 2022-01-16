4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $180,000

The renovated Bungalow is walking distance to North Beach, the Racine Zoo and Downtown Racine! Features new roof, 2.5 ton A/C, blinds, vinyl plank flooring and carpeting. You will love cooking in this large kitchen with white cabinets, new stainless steel appliances and Granite counters. Inside has been freshly painted with new fixtures. All bedrooms upstairs have new carpeting and a full new bathroom with a shower over the tub. Basement is great for storage or your finishing ideas with new stairs leading down to it. There a new full bathroom with a shower stall down there too. New garage door, service door & soffit. Fenced in backyard too. This one is a must see!