Welcome home to this updated 4 bedroom home. Everything has been redone. 1st floor torn down to studs- new insulation added and new drywall. Newer windows. Kitchen addition includes a great island, lots of counter and cupboard space, a cute pantry and 1st floor laundry. Dining room or office. 4th bedroom is also on the 1st floor. Master bedroom includes a large and small walk in closet and bathroom with shower and jetted tub. 2nd full bathroom upstairs has a shower. Freshly painted and new flooring thru out. Natural fireplace is an extra bonus. Basement is waiting to be finished. Large backyard to enjoy or put up a fantastic 2.5 car garage. This is a must see property. Close to schools, parks and restaurants.
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $184,900
