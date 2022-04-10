4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $185,000

This Clean and Classy Cape Cod is ready for you to move in! Features 2 bedrooms and one full bathroom on each level. Like having separate spaces? This is like a duplex, but all under same roof. Eat-In Kitchen with rich cabinets, granite counter tops and new stainless steel, gas stove dishwasher and refrigerator. New A/C unit, roof, gutters & fascia and freshly painted siding to top it off. Water heater 2020. Interior has been freshly painted, with new blinds, fixtures and updated bathrooms. Large backyard that is mostly fenced with a large concrete patio. Plenty of parking too. Come and see this one!