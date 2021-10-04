4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $187,000

Beautifully maintained 4 BDRM family Ranch on the Southside of Racine near local parks, restaurants and shopping awaits you! Ideal location for everything nearby including the newly built SC Johnson community aquatic center. Corner lot surrounded by mature trees, garden, concrete patio, storage shed and a 2.5 car garage brings a cozy feeling within the city. This home has tons of space and shelving for your all belongings and more including a 5x3 sqft built cedar closet. Daydream/watch action through the triple pane oak trimmed windows, entertain guests in the LL rec room or absorb yourself with your own hobby in the workroom. After 27 yrs of weaving memories, sellers are looking for a new family to settle in and fill it with love!