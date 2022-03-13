Step into this beautifully updated Bungalow featuring new vinyl plank floors, carpeting and freshly painted interior. Enjoy your kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters, new stainless steel refrigerator and gas stove. Split bedrooms with 2 on the main with a new full bathroom including the tub & surround. Upstairs is 2 bedrooms, a bonus room, great for an office, and a new full bathroom with a walk-in shower. A/C unit, water heater and PEX piping just installed. Most windows are new with new blinds throughout. Basement is ready to finish with Drylok painted walls and laundry area. Schedule your showing
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $190,000
