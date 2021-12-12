 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $219,900

4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $219,900

Welcome home to this well kept 4 bedroom 3 bath bungalow by longtime owner. Move in ready, this property features lots of natural light throughout the main level, open dining area and huge living room with fireplace, hardwoods under freshly shampooed carpet, nice sitting area on the three season front porch, 2 bedrooms on main level and 2 bedrooms on second level each with full bath, basement holds laundry, family room and another full bath, 2 car detached garage, back concrete patio. Just a couple blocks from Fratt Elementary School. This is a real solid house!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rittenhouse hints that potential libel lawsuits could be coming

Rittenhouse hints that potential libel lawsuits could be coming

It’s been speculated since soon after Aug. 25, 2020, that Kyle Rittenhouse may file multimillion-dollar lawsuits against pundits and media outlets for slander and/or libel. Lawsuits are also possible against his former attorneys John Pierce and Lin Wood, who Rittenhouse have said were out for their own benefit after inserting themselves into his defense after his Aug. 26, 2020, arrest.

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom

"If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," Better.com CEO Vishal Garg said on a Zoom webinar last week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert