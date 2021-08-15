4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $234,900

A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.

Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

At the start of the meeting, School Board President Peter Turke reminded attendees on public comment policy.

“I'm responsible as the board president for running the meeting and I want to make sure things go smoothly and want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard,” Turke said.

Things did not go smoothly.

The board ended up meeting in private. Simultaneously, a group of parents decided to elect their own "school board" in the school cafeteria before being told to leave by police.