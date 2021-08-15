One block west of Gateway Tech & Lake Michigan! Very well-maintained spacious home , roomy kitchens. Main floor bath has a beautiful walk-in glaze tiled shower w/glass door. Upper bath has a full tub with ceramic tile, shower over tub. Each Bath has granite counter tops w/under mount sinks. A lot of pride went into this home! Large back yard with a 2 car garage. Old world charm with arched entries, molding and character. Clean, freshly painted interior with great craftmanship. Move in ready! Also listed as a 2 Family MLS#1753399
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $234,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha Police’s special investigation unit served a search warrant on the 2100 block of 61st Street at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Teen charged after accidental shooting allegedly trying to get cat to chase gun's laser sight when weapon fired
A 19-year-old woman was using a handgun’s laser sight as a cat toy when she accidentally shot a friend, according to prosecutors
Two new businesses have joined the Pleasant Prairie landscape and another sweet addition is on the horizon.
CALEDONIA — Just a couple of months after retiring from her post as superintendent at the Kenosha Unified School District, Susan Savaglio-Jarv…
Passengers on a Metra train headed for the Kenosha station Tuesday were stuck on the train for six hours due to a series of storm-related delays.
A woman one local veteran called an “Angel of the Morning” for her work in helping create the American Heroes Café has died.
- Updated
A Kenosha woman was charged Tuesday with felony child neglect after her 8-year-old son was taken to a local emergency room unconscious after r…
A 2-inch piece of glass was embedded in her eye, according to what a doctor reportedly told police.
Nearly 11,000 households throughout Kenosha County were without power Tuesday night, the result of a weather system that brought severe thunde…
A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.
Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
At the start of the meeting, School Board President Peter Turke reminded attendees on public comment policy.
“I'm responsible as the board president for running the meeting and I want to make sure things go smoothly and want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard,” Turke said.
Things did not go smoothly.
The board ended up meeting in private. Simultaneously, a group of parents decided to elect their own "school board" in the school cafeteria before being told to leave by police.