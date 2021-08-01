4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $244,900

One block west of Gateway Tech & Lake Michigan! Very well-maintained spacious home , roomy kitchens. Main floor bath has a beautiful walk-in glaze tiled shower w/glass door. Upper bath has a full tub with ceramic tile, shower over tub. Each Bath has granite counter tops w/under mount sinks. A lot of pride went into this home! Large back yard with a 2 car garage. Old world charm with arched entries, molding and character. Clean, freshly painted interior with great craftmanship. Move in ready! Also listed as a 2 Family MLS#1753399