4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $265,000

Come check out this beautiful Ranch style home! This Ranch features 4bd 2.5ba. Natural Hardwood floors throughout home along with 2 fireplaces. Perfect for Wisconsin winters! Fully fenced in yard with deck & shed along with access to garage. Plenty space for toys & tools & great for enjoying warmer weather with friends and family. One of the baths features heated floors along with double sink. Very spacious laundry room, rec room, and WET bar. Heated garage & to top it off features a commercial built in Kitchen in rear of the garage a must see great for summer BBQ's or family events. Come see it today won't last long!