4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $325,000

Prepare to fall in love with this beautiful ranch home located within the Gifford School District! This home features so many updates including the completely new finished basement with many custom touches! All of the building permits were pulled so no need to worry! Stunning custom wet bar a built in oven for any additional cooking while hosting. You will wow all your friends at your house warming party! NEW NEW NEW...Roof, windows, water heater, furnace, central air, doors, kitchen appliances, concrete parking pad and patio... the list goes on! Enjoy the extra large 25x20 garage. Stop reading and schedule your showing!