4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $335,000

This 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch home is bright & spacious. The open concept living area has a young, modern feel. It has stainless steel appliances, a granite kitchen island, contemporary lighting fixtures & vinyl plank flooring. The split floor plan layout offers a huge master suite with a walk-in closet, & double sinks. There are three additional main level bedrooms on the opposite side of the home! There is a great mudroom/laundry off the garage. All appliances are included. The full basement has poured concrete walls, stubbed for addition bath. 200 amp service. 2 car garage with extra storage space. Sliding patio doors off kitchen open to access the great, usable flat back yard. Fun location, near Maple Park.

