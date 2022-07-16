This 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch home is bright & spacious. The open concept living area has a young, modern feel. It has stainless steel appliances, a granite kitchen island, contemporary lighting fixtures & vinyl plank flooring. The split floor plan layout offers a huge master suite with a walk-in closet, & double sinks. There are three additional main level bedrooms on the opposite side of the home! There is a great mudroom/laundry off the garage. All appliances are included. The full basement has poured concrete walls, stubbed for addition bath. 200 amp service. 2 car garage with extra storage space. Sliding patio doors off kitchen open to access the great, usable flat back yard. Fun location, near Maple Park.
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man died after being struck by a vehicle in the 5600 block of Green Bay Road early Sunday, according to Kenosha police.
The 5-year-old boy pulled from the water at Pennoyer Beach on Tuesday evening has died.
At least five vehicles were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the I-94 interchange at 71st Street Friday afternoon. No official information…
Kenosha County man with serious injuries air-lifted to hospital after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree
SALEM LAKES — A Kenosha-area man suffered serious injuries after he apparently lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crashed into a t…
"He was the best dad ever."
Two arrested after fleeing Kenosha Police, crashing into porch and running from scene Saturday morning
Two men were arrested after allegedly fleeing from Kenosha Police in a vehicle, crashing into a porch and then running away from law enforceme…
BRISTOL — A motorcyclist suffered severe injuries over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash at Highway 50 and 128th Avenue, according to the Ken…
The decision comes as Starbucks works to change the company culture under interim CEO Howard Schultz — and as employees across the country vote to unionize.
WATCH NOW: Retired Kenosha Unified teacher opens libraries, expands access to technology on Bahamian island
As a young girl, Susy Siel would bring books along with her to Eleuthera, an island in The Bahamas, where she would often read on the beach.