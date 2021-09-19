4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $344,900

You will find open concept living at it's finest when you view all this lovingly cared for 4BR/3BA Ranch on wooded corner lot in Camelot Meadows Subdivision. Cathedral ceiling in great room that has NFP with new custom electric FP insert. Spacious Kitchen w/desk, snack bar seats 4, pantry, stainless steel appliances. Dining room side door leads out to deck and patio with newly installed Gazebo, overlooking newly fenced in large side yard. Partially exposed basement with full sized windows has been fully renovated with a 4th bedroom, full bath and open bonus room/ off of bedroom. French doors to BR/3 on main floor. First floor laundry, MBR with private MBR walk in shower and large walk in closet. 2.5 car garage, new shed, lots of storage space. Don't delay Book a showing today