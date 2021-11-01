 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $369,900

Classic colonial located on quiet wooded cul-de-sac in Country Club Acres. Private backyard overlooks wooded ravine and Meadowbrook golf, plus inground sprinkler system. Spacious floor plan features custom kitchen that opens to comfortable FR, nat. FP, built-in cabinets. Enjoy the screened-in porch off FR. Large LR-DR. 1st floor laundry. Wood Floors thru-out. Second floor offers 4 large bedrooms. MBR features remodeled double-sink vanity, whirlpool bath and balcony. Additional 2nd floor full bath. Finished rec room with nat. FP. Outstanding family home!

