4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $649,900

Quality brick ranch built in 2007 with over 4,800 square feet on over half an acre with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms ! Beautiful hardwood wood floors in the foyer and den with french doors. Vaulted ceiling with gas fireplace in the living room. Tons of storage space in your eat in kitchen with granite countertops right off the first floor laundry room. Master bedroom features two walk in closets and huge master bathroom. Finished basement is an entertainers dream that features a theater room, rec room, family room with gas fireplace, wet bar with granite countertops, full bathroom with double vanity, and the 4th bedroom. Outside features huge deck and fenced in area. Huge 24 x 30 attached garage with doors on both sides for easy access !

