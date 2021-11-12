Quality brick ranch built in 2007 with over 4,800 square feet on over half an acre with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms ! Beautiful hardwood wood floors in the foyer and den with french doors. Vaulted ceiling with gas fireplace in the living room. Tons of storage space in your eat in kitchen with granite countertops right off the first floor laundry room. Master bedroom features two walk in closets and huge master bathroom. Finished basement is an entertainers dream that features a theater room, rec room, family room with gas fireplace, wet bar with granite countertops, full bathroom with double vanity, and the 4th bedroom. Outside features huge deck and fenced in area. Huge 24 x 30 attached garage with doors on both sides for easy access !
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $649,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kyle Rittenhouse's defense team has tried again, unsuccessfully, to get a charge for possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor dropped.
Officials are keeping a close eye on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, with Gov. Tony Evers calling up the Wisconsin National Guard and local law enforcement saying they are continuing to monitor.
Kenosha Police on Monday afternoon identified the victim of a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in the 600 block of 57th Street.
Prosecutors in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial alleged the defense was taking advantage of the 75-year-old judge's admitted lack of understanding about current technology.
Siddity Beauty Nail Bar has opened on Roosevelt Road in Kenosha.
WATCH NOW/UPDATED: Kenosha police investigating early morning Downtown shooting which left 1 killed, 3 injured
Kenosha police are investigating an early morning shooting which left one person dead and three injured in the 600 block of 57th Street Sunday.
A year after losing everything for racial slur, Kyle Larson on top of NASCAR — with support of school for minorities
Kyle Larson used a slur while racing online in April 2020 and lost his NASCAR ride, his sponsor, his multimillion-dollar contract. He also worried he lost the relationships he had forged with the Urban Youth Racing School.
A 40-year-old Kenosha man free on a $2,500 cash bond for allegedly robbing a city bar faces four new felony charges for returning to that busi…
The lead attorney defending Kyle Rittenhouse in court this month was told as a kid in Racine by a counselor that he “was the most likely student to end up in prison.” That attorney, Mark Richards, excels at keeping his clients out of prison.
"I didn't intend to kill them, I intended to stop the people who were attacking me," Rittenhouse said.