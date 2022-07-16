Newer construction, tri-level located on a dead-end street is calling your name. Open concept main level with hardwood floors, soaring ceilings and tons of storage. Make your way to the upper level where the main bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath awaits. Another bedroom and half bath complete the upper level. Head down to the garden level where two more bedrooms, gorgeous full bath with tile work and laundry area is located. This lovely home also includes an unfinished basement with egress window. Multiple opportunities for additional square footage. Fenced in backyard. Nothing to do but move right in with this gorgeous home!
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $317,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man died after being struck by a vehicle in the 5600 block of Green Bay Road early Sunday, according to Kenosha police.
The 5-year-old boy pulled from the water at Pennoyer Beach on Tuesday evening has died.
At least five vehicles were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the I-94 interchange at 71st Street Friday afternoon. No official information…
Kenosha County man with serious injuries air-lifted to hospital after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree
SALEM LAKES — A Kenosha-area man suffered serious injuries after he apparently lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crashed into a t…
"He was the best dad ever."
Two arrested after fleeing Kenosha Police, crashing into porch and running from scene Saturday morning
Two men were arrested after allegedly fleeing from Kenosha Police in a vehicle, crashing into a porch and then running away from law enforceme…
BRISTOL — A motorcyclist suffered severe injuries over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash at Highway 50 and 128th Avenue, according to the Ken…
The decision comes as Starbucks works to change the company culture under interim CEO Howard Schultz — and as employees across the country vote to unionize.
WATCH NOW: Retired Kenosha Unified teacher opens libraries, expands access to technology on Bahamian island
As a young girl, Susy Siel would bring books along with her to Eleuthera, an island in The Bahamas, where she would often read on the beach.