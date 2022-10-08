New Construction Home is situated on a dead end road and just 3 blocks to the Lake. Complete with 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, and a 2 Car Garage. Open Concept floorpan with Vaulted Ceilings on Main Level. Finished Lower Level has a huge Family Room. Stainless Steel Appliances. Riverview/Wilmot School District. Completion date is November 1st. **Pictures are of a similar model. **Seller/Builder to offer a $5,000 ''Flex Cash Credit'' to be used towards a interest rate buy down, upgrades, or closing costs credit to the Buyer**
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $344,900
